Woman shares creative ways she gets more use out of old product containers: 'Love this'

A viral TikTok is flipping the script on decluttering advice by encouraging you to keep your empties.

The scoop

Creator plantbasedbaby (@plantbased.baby) has turned her collection of old jars, bottles, and caps into a functional, good-looking setup — saving money, skipping new plastic, and making organizing actually feel creative.

In her video, the creator walks viewers through her personal stockpile of containers, showing how she repurposes nearly every bottle, jar, pump, and spray top that comes her way.

"Eco-friendly queen or hoarder?" she playfully asks.

With a drawer full of every container or lid you could ever imagine, she can easily mix and match pieces to create exactly what she needs.

An old candle is now full of dry shampoo. Her kombucha and coffee bottles now house plant cuttings. She upgraded an old serum bottle into a sleek, travel-sized hand sanitizer with a perfectly matched spray top she'd saved. She's even made a bottle of homemade stain remover using a cap from something else that just happened to fit.

"I didn't have to go out and buy a new bottle," she says. "And I love holding onto these because you never know when it will come in handy."

How it's helping

First and foremost, this hack is a budget win. By repurposing containers you already have, you can avoid spending money on new organizers, travel bottles, or even DIY spray containers. It's also a creative way to stay organized without turning to bulky storage bins or one-size-fits-all systems.

On the eco side, reusing containers cuts down on unnecessary plastic purchases and reduces the amount of packaging heading to landfills. The less waste we create, the less ends up crowding landfills or polluting oceans, especially plastic that's difficult or impossible to recycle.

What everyone's saying

The comments section was quick to crown her the "upcycling queen."

"Love this," one viewer wrote.

Another added, "This is my fav thing to do. Recently found out how to remove labels that have been fused to the glass and MAN it's so exciting."

Others chimed in to say they've been collecting containers too — and feeling validated by the post. "I do the same thing with hoarding containers," said one commenter.

If you've got a stash of empty jars and bottles, consider giving them new life as organizers, planters, or DIY kits before tossing them. And if you don't have a use for them, you can still keep them out of the trash by recycling with programs like TerraCycle that specialize in hard-to-recycle packaging.

