Gardener shares brilliant trick to turn trash into stylish plant pots: 'I actually love this'

TikToker Hanna | botanybae (@_botanybae) can help you channel your green thumb and repurpose what would otherwise likely be trash simultaneously with her latest video showing how to transform an old food container into a pot for your plants.

The scoop

Do you have plants? If so, finding pots for your green babies may be as simple as looking in your refrigerator and getting a pair of scissors. The next time you finish eating yogurt, cottage cheese, or anything in a big plastic container, wash it out and save the container instead of trashing it. As the video shows, you should also poke at least one drainage hole in the bottom.

"You can also place these inside cache pots," Hanna wrote in the video's caption. Cache pots are those often beautiful and decorative plant pots that don't have drainage holes.

How it's helping

With this hack, plant lovers can save money and skip the line at local home improvement stores. Like regular pots, plastic food containers come in various sizes to accommodate different plants and growth stages.

Knowing recycling options, upcycling hacks, and decluttering or organizing resources helps people be more creative with items before placing them in a recycling or trash bin. In other examples of reuse, a painter turns takeout container lids into painting palettes while a Lego lover uses old bakery packaging to store their blocks.

Hacks like this also help the environment. Unfortunately, discarded plastic doesn't just sit in a landfill. It's a material that can easily seep into oceans — now containing millions of microplastics. There have been several stories of marine life that have choked on or had to be euthanized after swallowing plastic and other improperly discarded debris.

Even when those pieces don't seep into the environment, they still produce harmful polluting gases linked to the planet's ever-increasing heat and resulting harsher weather events and can take up to 500 years to finally break down, per the World Wildlife Fund.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the video like this way of going green when planting greens.

"I actually love this," wrote one.

"I use cut in half water bottles and poke holes in the bottom," shared another.

