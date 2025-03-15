  • Home Home

Gardener shares brilliant trick to turn trash into stylish plant pots: 'I actually love this'

"You can also place these inside cache pots."

by Lettecha Johnson
"You can also place these inside cache pots."

Photo Credit: TikTok

TikToker Hanna | botanybae (@_botanybae) can help you channel your green thumb and repurpose what would otherwise likely be trash simultaneously with her latest video showing how to transform an old food container into a pot for your plants.

The scoop

Do you have plants? If so, finding pots for your green babies may be as simple as looking in your refrigerator and getting a pair of scissors. The next time you finish eating yogurt, cottage cheese, or anything in a big plastic container, wash it out and save the container instead of trashing it. As the video shows, you should also poke at least one drainage hole in the bottom.

@_botanybae_ recycle your old containers for free pots! (just make sure to add drainage holes) ♻️ you can also place these inside cache pots #plantsoftiktok #planttok #planttiktok #plants #plantparent #houseplants #plantcare #planthumor #propagation #planthelp #planttips #planthacks #recycle #fyp ♬ boba date - Stream Cafe

"You can also place these inside cache pots," Hanna wrote in the video's caption. Cache pots are those often beautiful and decorative plant pots that don't have drainage holes.

How it's helping

With this hack, plant lovers can save money and skip the line at local home improvement stores. Like regular pots, plastic food containers come in various sizes to accommodate different plants and growth stages. 

Knowing recycling options, upcycling hacks, and decluttering or organizing resources helps people be more creative with items before placing them in a recycling or trash bin. In other examples of reuse, a painter turns takeout container lids into painting palettes while a Lego lover uses old bakery packaging to store their blocks.

Hacks like this also help the environment. Unfortunately, discarded plastic doesn't just sit in a landfill. It's a material that can easily seep into oceans — now containing millions of microplastics. There have been several stories of marine life that have choked on or had to be euthanized after swallowing plastic and other improperly discarded debris. 

Watch now: Could your lawn be tanking your home's resale value?

Even when those pieces don't seep into the environment, they still produce harmful polluting gases linked to the planet's ever-increasing heat and resulting harsher weather events and can take up to 500 years to finally break down, per the World Wildlife Fund.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the video like this way of going green when planting greens. 

"I actually love this," wrote one. 

"I use cut in half water bottles and poke holes in the bottom," shared another.

How much time do you spend taking care of your houseplants, garden, or yard each week?

Less than 30 minutes 🌵

Thirty minutes to an hour 🪴

One to two hours 🌱

Over two hours 🏡

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x