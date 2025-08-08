Pet owner shares clever hack for reusing empty treat containers: 'What a great idea'

"I have thrown so many of these away and could have really used them."

Most people could use a bit more organization in their lives, and with a recently shared hack for pet owners, you can limit your waste and boost your storage options all at once.

A Reddit user on r/upcycling shared photos of how they took old canisters for their cats' treats and gave them new life.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The scoop

The hack not only kept the plastic containers out of the trash but also acted as a cute holder for no cost.

"Cat treat containers (Temptations and Bonkers here) are great for storing tallish things like pens and brushes," the user said. "And if your cats are like mine, you'll have lots of them to use."

Similar hacks for repurposing old containers include using Tupperware as a propagation station for plants or a spice container for holding plant clippings.

How it's helping

Recycling or reusing items is a great way of eliminating waste, giving things new life, and keeping plastic and other materials out of landfills.

Plastic waste, such as what these cat treat containers could have been, breaks down when disposed of, turning into microplastics, which are tiny plastic fragments that contaminate water supplies and even end up in our bodies.

While avoiding plastic is a worthy endeavor for those hoping to make the world a cleaner place, it can be difficult. By employing hacks such as this one, you can play a small part in reducing plastic waste while adding to your home or life for free. It's a win for you and the planet.

Some other easy ways to integrate recycling into your life include donating clothes as opposed to letting them contribute to textile waste. You can do the same thing with old electronics, and some companies even offer rewards in exchange.

What everyone's saying

The potential of the reused cat treat containers is endless, and the OP mentioned decorating them. Commenters shared their interest and appreciation for the hack.

"What a great idea!!!" one user said. "I have thrown so many of these away and could have really used them. Thanks."

Another added their own method for reusing the treat holders, saying: "I do this too! I keep ketchup and sauce packets in them."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.