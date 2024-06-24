Resourceful homeowner shares brilliant hack for using leftover plastic lids: 'Great idea overall'

Repurposing and reusing items of waste can save consumers time and money.

Reducing our consumption of plastics is doable, but eliminating it is almost impossible. This Redditor offered a creative idea for repurposing some of the plastics used in everyday life: jar lids.

This eco-friendly OP shared their new upcycling hack in the r/Anticonsumption subreddit.

The post includes a photo of two lids turned upside down and used as coasters. The OP wrote, "It's got the edges to prevent the sweat from dripping out [onto] furniture. Could even put a small round piece of cloth for extra absorbency."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Repurposing and reusing items of waste can save consumers time and money. By reusing something that would otherwise become trash, you save yourself the time to shop for new items and the money needed to buy them. A set of brand=new coasters could cost anywhere from $10 to $50, but using old plastic lids is free.

Making a habit of repurposing waste saves users a lot of money over the long term. It's also beneficial for the planet.

Reducing production of new objects cuts back on the energy and resources required to make them, which, in turn, reduces pollution. New products often come in packaging that makes up about 65% of household garbage, according to St. Charles County. That's a potential huge reduction in waste simply by cutting back on buying new things.

Lowering our consumption also reduces methane-emitting waste that fills landfills, and it prevents ocean pollution. These positive changes help protect our communities from climate change–driven extreme weather events and keep our food supply safe from pollution.

There are a lot of ways to take part in upcycling and recycling culture. You can follow the lead of the Reddit OP and reuse items around your house.

Ordering a Take Back Bag through For Days lets customers recycle old clothing in exchange for store credit. Got Sneakers allows consumers to earn money on every pair of old sneakers they recycle.

Redditors were supportive of the OP's repurposing hack. One user said, "Great idea overall."

Others shared the different ways they reuse lids. One commenter said, "I keep my earplugs for sleeping in a small plastic lid on my nightstand."

Another user wrote, "Nice, I do this too! I also use them for snacks like mixed nuts."

