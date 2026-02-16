Woman creates incredibly thoughtful gift using old jam jars: 'So creative'

A cozy, creative upcycling idea won hearts online after one woman turned empty jam jars into a thoughtful housewarming gift.

The moment comes from an Instagram video shared by sustainability-focused creator Amber (@sustainablyamber), who posted the clip as part of her ongoing "upcycling cute product packaging" series. The video shows how she repurposed mini Bonne Maman jam jars she received as a holiday gift — transforming them into reusable spice containers filled with herbs from her own garden.

"It was perfect as a housewarming gift for my dad, who just moved into a new home! Everything I included in the jars was from my garden," Amber wrote in the caption. Instead of tossing the packaging, she redesigned it by drawing and painting directly on the cardboard, creating a personalized presentation for her dad's gift. Inside the jars were homegrown herbs and spices such as basil powder, oregano, and thyme.

The result was a gift that looks boutique-worthy but cost almost nothing to make. Similar spice jars can sell for $5-10 each at stores, meaning a set like this could easily run $30 or more. By reusing items already on hand, the creator saved money, avoided unnecessary shopping, and kept perfectly functional materials in use instead of sending them to an overcrowded landfill that contributes to planet-warming pollution.

Small reuse habits can add up — and repurposing old containers and packaging can save you money on buying new items. Glass jars can be reused as water bottles and for pantry storage, DIY gifts, or household cleaning supplies. And if you end up with extra jars or packaging that you don't have a use for, it's wise to know your recycling options before just tossing them in the trash.

Commenters praised both the creativity and the sentiment behind the gift. "Adorable!" one person wrote. Another said, "This is so thoughtful." A third summed it up, saying: "Too cute and so creative! You have a real talent for upcycling product packaging."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.