Gardener repurposes old bed frame for creative planting solution: 'Your plants look very happy'

by Jennifer Kodros
Photo Credit: iStock

Think twice before throwing something away — it might no longer serve its original purpose, but it could be just what you're looking for.

With thrifting and recycling on trend, one gardener went to r/upcycling to post their ingenious reinvention.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor took a broken bed frame and repurposed it as a trellis in the garden for their green beans.

"My daughter had put this out in the alley behind our house when her and her fiancée got a new bed. I went and hauled it back in. She gave me such a hard time about it lol. Now that it is set up, she can see why I kept it," the OP explained in the comments.



This is such a beautiful piece to incorporate into the garden and is great for climbers like peas, tomatoes, squash, and cucumbers. Not only is it functional and aesthetically pleasing, but it came at the cost of zero dollars. 

Not to mention that gardening is a wonderful way to reduce stress and increase physical activity. Home-grown food is also proven to taste better and uses substantially fewer toxic chemicals than mass-produced food found at the store.

Watch now: What's the true environmental impact of renewable energy?

Another trend is to declutter your life. If you are creating a pile that no longer brings you joy, whether it's books, clothing, sports gear, or music equipment — there are plenty of options to get rid of your old things

Organizations like For Days will take old textiles to resell or recycle properly. Got Sneakers will send your old shoes to those who need them, and if they're in good shape, you might even make some cash. ThredUp's Clean Out Kit offers a consignment program for new and gently used clothes in exchange for cash or store credit.

Reusing and recycling generates less waste and cuts down contributions to methane-releasing landfills while protecting our oceans from pollution. All of these things help create a cooler planet, from the air we breathe to the food we eat, which benefits all of us.

The post collected compliments across the board.

"Looks intentional, as though it was designed for the vines!" a comment admired.

"Fantastic idea!" said another with applause.

"Your plants look very happy!" one Redditor exclaimed.

