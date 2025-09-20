  • Home Home

Gardener shares age-old hack for thriving plants with low effort: 'This is so neat'

"They have been a life saver!!!"

by Jennifer Kodros
Photo Credit: TikTok

Gardening isn't always easy, but there are hacks out there that will simplify your life if you give them a chance. This one has been tried and true for centuries and is particularly great if you like to keep wine around the house.

The scoop

Marla Jeanette (@naudibelle) shared a how-to video based on the olla watering system — an ancient water-saving technique that uses porous, unglazed terracotta pots buried directly in the soil to water plants directly at the root — using terracotta water spikes.

@naudiebelle Has anyone else tried this system or something similar? I have noticed that my garden thrives when I can water consistently but when I'm sick in bed for days that isn't possible. So I started looking into some self watering solutions and hacks and came across the olla watering system. Because my garden has kind of tripled over night buying the trademarked pots is too expensive for me right now so I found these more economical solutions and since I LOVE wine it's a win/win, lol! I have experience using Terra Cotta before so this makes since and I'm looking forward to seeing the results especially since I have a cruise coming up. Happy gardening yall! #ollas #gardening #selfwatering #gardentiktok #terracotta #plantwatering ♬ original sound - MarlaJeanette❌😘❌

Simply soak the spikes for at least 15 minutes. While they're soaking, dig holes for each spike. Do not push them directly into the soil. Put the spikes in the holes and readjust the soil around them. Fill wine bottles with water and place the necks in the spikes.

"I found these more economical solutions and since I LOVE wine it's a win/win. Happy gardening yall!" the OP wrote in the caption. Later in the comments, she added, "They have been a life saver!!! I'm impressed and obsessed."

How it's helping

The terracotta spike hack is an ancient irrigation method dating back thousands of years. It's great for people who travel or aren't able to water their plants every day because it reduces maintenance and helps make plants a bit more self-sufficient as far as watering. It also helps to conserve water in general and is a great way to upcycle empty wine bottles. Instead of recycling them or ending up in our landfills, this gives the bottle a second life.

In case you needed more incentive to buy wine, you're welcome. In fact, some gardeners insist they must buy wine for their plants. Here's a magic method for getting rid of labels and their sticky residue. The additional benefit is that the spikes are made with terracotta instead of plastic, which can break down into microplastics, polluting our soil and waterways.

Gardening has been proven to reduce stress and increase happiness. Growing your own food saves money and time by cutting out grocery trips and reducing the need for mass-produced, chemical-covered, store-bought, and globally shipped produce — all of which negatively affects our environment from the farm to the shelves. On top of all of that, your food will taste better having spent more time on the vine before each bite.

What everyone's saying

The water spike tutorial was much appreciated.

 "This is so neat. I'm definitely going to try this! Thank you!" one comment exclaimed.

Another was inspired, saying, "I need to get these."

"Water spikes are so cool," a third raved.

