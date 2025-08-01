Mom shares simple and creative hack using old paper towel roll: 'We can make something beautiful'

If you're a parent, it can be difficult to keep your kids engaged and entertained. But the solution might be right under your nose somewhere in your home.

The scoop

A TikTok user named Alina (@alina_kom) shared how she upcycles materials at home to do crafts with her child.

"Showing her that we can make something beautiful out of just a paper towel roll. How nostalgic?!" Alina said in the caption.

Instead of recycling cardboard rolls, Alina paints them with her toddler, Capri. The creator also stuck two painted cardboard rolls together to make binoculars and encouraged Capri to explore the backyard.

How it's helping

In a world full of screens, we're not always encouraged to create enrichment for kids outside of the digital sphere. Alina used creativity and nostalgic energy to break this expectation and connect more with her child.

It's a great way for a parent to connect with a kid, and it happens to be low-cost and low-waste.

The paints and other decorative elements might require a little investment. But your canvas is essentially free if you use a toilet paper or paper towel roll. You may even be able to make your own paint with ingredients in your kitchen.

Reusing things instead of throwing them out also reduces waste in landfills. Instead of trashing an item, you can use it to make a lovely memory with a little one.

That's not the only way you can reuse toilet paper rolls either. They're great for germinating seeds, making cat toys, and organizing your desk.

The next time you're staring at a piece of packaging, consider what you could turn it into. You never know what'll happen until you try.

What everyone's saying

Several people in the comments enjoyed hearing what Alina had to share about spending time with her child.

"Doing this asap. So cute!!" one user said.

"Awhhh love this! Pls share more crafts if you can!" another person exclaimed. "I have a 2 year old who lovesss crafts and coloring/drawing."

A third TikToker shared: "Such a cute craft!! Will be doing this with my toddler."

