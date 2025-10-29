Woman shares photo after finding 'clever' new use for unused box: 'Great idea'

A clever and cost-saving tea storage hack was shared by a crafty Redditor who found a new way to upcycle something that might otherwise gather dust or end up in the trash.

In a post to the r/tea subreddit, they shared their DIY tea organizer made from a repurposed cigar box.

The post struck a chord with fellow tea lovers and upcyclers alike.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The image shows a cigar box now filled with neatly arranged tea bags. The transformation is simple yet practical, turning what would be waste into something useful, all without spending a dime.

Upcycling doesn't just save money by cutting the need to buy new organizers or containers; it also adds a personal, creative touch to everyday items.

Instead of buying a plastic tea caddy or a mass-produced wooden box, the Redditor reused something they already had, keeping one more item out of already overfull landfills that are notorious producers of methane, a potent planet-warming gas.

While the post doesn't show the full upcycling process, the idea is accessible to just about anyone with an empty box and a few spare minutes. Repurposing containers like cigar boxes, cookie tins, or small wooden crates is a low-effort, high-reward way to stay organized and cut back on unnecessary purchases.

Whether you're organizing your pantry or just trying to live a little more eco-consciously, this quick DIY proves that smart, sustainable choices can also be beautifully simple.

Judging by the responses on Reddit, others are already inspired to try the idea themselves.

One wrote, "Such a clever idea! I've been considering buying a couple of vintage cigar boxes at a flea market near me for D&D dice boxes for friends, but this is another great idea!"

"If anyone's looking to replicate this, most cigar shops will have boxes for sale for maybe a couple bucks," another added. "If there's any smell, open the box and leave it in the sun for a day."

