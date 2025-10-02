DIYer shares photos after transforming vintage TV console into brilliant new creation: 'Cool way to repurpose an old piece of tech'

One pet parent on Reddit has received praise for their unique creation: a cat bed made from an old TV console.

The poster shared pictures of the cat house in the r/Mid_Century subreddit. They showed their two cats taking turns lying in the bed area, which initially housed the TV and is now decorated with wallpaper and neon lights.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the caption, the OP added that "the former speaker boxes [and] the spots for the record player and radio have been changed into storage." They explained that they use those areas to store their video games and an internet modem, among other things.

Aside from creating spaces for storage and for their pets to hang out, repurposing older furniture like this can have many benefits. For starters, upcycling — or reusing a discarded or unwanted product in a new way — allows you to save money while creating something that's one of a kind.

Not to mention, getting involved with upcycling and reducing waste can be a simple process. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, easy ways to get started include shopping secondhand, borrowing from others, and learning to repair what you already have.

Plus, there are plenty of ways to use the stuff you have at home to make toys, beds, and other items for your pets. One person made a DIY cat scratcher out of old cardboard boxes, while another used stuffed socks as a pet toy.

Additionally, repurposed furniture helps keep waste out of landfills, where it can release chemicals that pollute our air, water, and soil, per Circle Furniture.

Habitat for Humanity of Williamson County, Texas, further explained that upcycling can lessen demand for new goods, which helps reduce deforestation, resource depletion, and shipping pollution.

In response to the post, many commenters praised the user's upcycling results.

"I'm a huge fan [of] repurposing beautiful items," one wrote.

Another person appreciated that they saved the console from going in the trash.

"Love it! What a cool way to repurpose an old piece of tech that might've otherwise been thrown away," they commented.

"You have accomplished both preserving the past and provided a cozy place for your fur baby," a third commenter said.

