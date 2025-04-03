  • Home Home

Homeowner shares easy lid hack that makes junk drawers actually functional: 'You woke something in me with this'

by Lettecha Johnson
Photo Credit: Getty Images

When organizing your drawers on a budget, take this Redditor's advice and use some old boxes like the old Apple computer boxes and lids shown in their post.

The scoop

Instead of spending money on organizers, save smaller boxes and lids for use. Turn them upside down and use them to organize items from tools to candy to clothing.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

How it's helping

It may be exaggerated, but a 2014 Los Angeles Times article stated that Americans have an average of 300,000 items in their homes. Before that, the New York Times reported that one in 10 Americans rented offsite storage, but Storage Cafe stated that figure recently increased to one in five people. In other words, Americans have lots of stuff.

As one commenter admitted, "We all were raised to collect free stuff, and boy can it be overwhelming when [trying] to limit my belongings."

An organized home can make you feel good. It's stressful not knowing where things are, especially when getting ready in the morning. Proper organization can create a calmer environment that relieves anxiety and enables you to focus and be more productive, per Hackensack Meridian Health.

In addition to this hack, consider using services like Trashie, where professionals can help you declutter and earn some cash or rebates. Do you have more shoes than you can handle? Contact Got Sneakers for a trade-in.

Upcycling boxes can reduce your carbon impact by keeping them out of trash heaps that saw as much as 146 million items in 2018, per the Environmental Protection Agency. You can easily recycle uncontaminated/uncoated cardboard (i.e., not gift boxes) by breaking it down and placing it in the designated bin for pickup. You can also use it in compost or as part of mulch lasagna. Flip logoed shipping boxes inside out so they look like new for your shipments. If you're a book lover, use shoe boxes as DIY bookshelves.

When you know your recycling options, you can plan accordingly — know what cardboard goes in a bin, garden compost, or even a new pet toy

What everyone's saying

The hack hit a good nerve as one praised, "You woke something in me with this… I will now be doing this with all my 39472 boxes."

"You can also wrap them with old wrapping paper or brown paper bags if you want a more uniform look to the boxes," advised another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


