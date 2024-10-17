Experienced gardener shares 'lasagna' process to prep your soil for new plants: 'I've had great results using this method'

"I've done this on horrible crabgrass that covered my whole front lawn and it worked like a peach!"

Feel motivated to start a garden but do not know how to start? It can be daunting trying to figure out the first step when starting from scratch and not having existing garden beds available. Luckily, this hack is a great guide.

The scoop

An Instagram video from the nonprofit Homegrown National Park (@homegrownnationalpark) teaches the "lasagna" method, showing users an easy way to prep soil for plants by layering materials.

Once you have a spot picked out for a garden, lay down dried leaves, paper, or cardboard. Then, pour some compost or soil on top, repeat the layers two to three times, finally topping it with mulch.

Once your "lasagna" plot is ready, you can plant your favorite native plants right into it. This method provides a healthy soil base that will support your plants in the long run while serving as a weed barrier. Additionally, using materials like cardboard, dried leaves, or paper will ensure a natural decomposition back into the soil.

How it's working

This hack is wonderful because it makes gardening more accessible, and having access to a garden has tremendous mental and physical health benefits. For example, it gives people an opportunity to spend more time outdoors.

According to the Mayo Clinic, people tend to take deeper breaths when outside, which helps to "clear out the lungs, improves digestion, improves immune response and increases oxygen levels in the blood." Mayo also notes that having a garden reduces stress and blood pressure and increases exercise, all positively impacting health.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Environmentally, having the power to plant native plant species in your own space greatly benefits local ecosystems and biodiversity. Native plants, having evolved over time in specific regions, are more resilient to changes in weather and, therefore, have a better chance of surviving long-term while requiring less water and maintenance. That also extends to saving money on water bills and gardening supplies.

What people are saying

Users were really excited to learn about this lasagna method, with many of them sharing testimonials of how it worked for them.

"I've had great results using this method, and fall is a great time to do this," said a user.

"I've done this on horrible crabgrass that covered my whole front lawn and it worked like a peach!" added another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.