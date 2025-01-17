Mom shares easy hack for reusing boxes so you can save: 'Never thought of [that]'

Reusing Amazon boxes is an easy way to save money and cut down on waste, but the logos and shipping labels often make them look less polished. One TikTok creator, Natalie (@natssocrafty), shared a clever trick to make old boxes look fresh and ready for reuse — whether you're shipping gifts or running a small business.

The scoop

Natalie showed an easy way to reuse Amazon boxes by flipping them inside out to hide the logos and make them look brand-new.

In her TikTok video, she starts by asking, "Are you overloaded with boxes right now like I am? I want to show you how I reuse my Amazon boxes."

She then shows how to take the box apart at the seams, flip it inside out, and tape it back together. In just a few steps, the box is flipped and ready to be reused, looking good as new.

To make it even more thoughtful, Natalie suggests including a note for recipients, letting them know the box has been recycled.

"I bet you, your customers will love and appreciate it," she adds while encouraging small business owners to adopt this hack.

How it's working

The biggest perk of Natalie's hack is saving money since you don't have to buy new boxes for shipping. If you're a small business or a family sending out a lot of packages, the cost of buying boxes can stack up fast. It's also an easy way to declutter by reusing boxes that might otherwise pile up in your garage.

Reusing boxes helps reduce waste, keeps cardboard out of overflowing landfills, and reduces demand for new materials. Cardboard production consumes significant resources, and shipping waste contributes to pollution in our oceans and waterways. Biodegradable packaging alternatives are being developed to reduce the pollution output, but hacks like this are easy and accessible to help cut down on production and waste.

Turning old textiles into pet beds or rugs and upcycling broken dishes into mosaics or scrap wood into shelves are fun and creative ways to keep materials out of landfills while offering practical solutions. By reusing what we already have, we can work toward a future with less waste.

What people are saying

"I always try to reuse my boxes, never thought of flipping them inside out though," one commenter wrote.

Another said, "Such a great idea—thank you!"

One commenter mentioned they typically reuse boxes as-is but appreciated the tip to turn them inside out to look more polished.

