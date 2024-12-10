Gardener shares stunning photos of vibrant, unconventional yard design: 'Looks heavenly'

We can do a lot with our gardens. From designing our lawn landscapes to reflect our surroundings to making them places of recreation and biodiversity, many people are excited about the possibilities they bring.

On Reddit, one user with an affinity for gardening shared stunning photos of a vibrant, unconventional yard design.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the subreddit r/NativePlantGardening, the post highlights two photos of a homeowner's lush garden in Eastern Europe, including plants that the original poster identifies as Sinapis arvensis (yellow), Vicia grandiflora (white), and poppy.

Taken along a small slope, the photos showcase the colorful assortment of these plant types with vibrant red flowers.

Transforming your lawn into a rich and diverse garden benefits you in more ways than one. For starters, home gardens increase physical well-being and provide clarity for your mind.

According to AgriLife Today, cultivating and maintaining home gardens promotes mindfulness. Mindfulness is the practice of being aware of your current thoughts, feelings, and surroundings without judgment or interpretation, according to Mindful. It is great for reducing anxiety and depression and for enhancing memory retention.

"As many people already knew and others discovered during the pandemic, plant-related hobbies like gardening offer an opportunity to enjoy nature and give a person a more positive outlook on life," Charles Hall, Ph.D., professor and Ellison Chair in International Floriculture in the Department of Horticultural Sciences of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Bryan-College Station told AgriLife Today.

Developing your own garden also benefits local ecosystems. Native plants attract pollinators such as birds and bees, allowing for a stable food supply. This means you can reduce trips to the grocery store, saving money and cutting down on harmful plastic usage and air pollution. It's a win all around!

As exciting as it is to build up your home garden, it's even more enjoyable among your neighbors. Community gardening is any outdoor space available in a community for growing vegetables, fruit, and flowers, per Tulane University. Unlike personal gardens, these are designed to be collaborative projects, giving a sense of ownership in the community.

As the original poster demonstrates, a home garden does not just enhance your own space, but it also benefits a planet dealing with rising temperatures and helps people connect with their community.

"Looks heavenly," one Reddit user wrote.

"So pretty," another commented.

