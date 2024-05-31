Expert gardeners share simple method for multiplying herb plants for free: 'You can never have enough'

Growing your own herbs at home will save you money in the long run — no need to buy fresh basil when you can pick it right from your garden.

Growing herbs at home? These gardeners have some great advice.

The scoop

On Instagram, gardeners Amy Chapman and Jess Gough (@inthecottagegarden and @happy_smallholding) shared two easy ways to grow tons of herbs in your garden — because, as the caption asks, "Who wouldn't want unlimited [herbs]?"

"Dividing your herb plants is a super easy way to get more of them, and spring is the perfect time to do it," Amy says. "Just dig up the plant, chop them up with a spade, and then replant them wherever you want them."

This first trick works best for herbs like mint, oregano, and chives. For other herbs, such as basil, rosemary, and thyme, you'll use Jess' method instead.

"Cut off a stem where it's still soft, remove the lower leaves, and pop it into a pot of well-drained soil," Jess says. "Keep it well-watered, and roots should develop within a few weeks."

Keep in mind that many herbs — especially mint — should be potted separately, as they have a tendency to spread quickly and overtake your garden.

How it's helping

Growing your own herbs at home will save you money in the long run — no need to buy fresh basil when you can pick it right from your garden. And if you find yourself with more herbs than you can use, you can easily dry and grind them into seasoning.

Growing your own food is just one of the many benefits of gardening. Homegrown food is often tastier and more nutritious than store-bought produce, as it can be picked at peak ripeness and used immediately. Gardening is also a great way to improve your mental and physical health. People who garden are happier, less stressed, and at lower risk for some diseases like cancer.

Whether you're new to gardening or a certified green-thumb, our guide to growing your own food is full of tips and tricks that'll help your plants thrive.

What everyone's saying

The comments were excited about the two gardeners teaming up to share their tips.

"Great collab! You can never have enough herbs," commented one user.

"Yessss unlimited herbs hack," said another.

