'Underconsumption is cooler': Simple-living manifesto takes aim at haul culture

It can also be a financial coping strategy in an expensive moment.

A short TikTok is resonating because its caption distills a larger lifestyle shift into a blunt slogan. "Underconsumption is cooler," is the simple message of a brief video by creator Autumn (@aautumnparks).

What happened?

The video shows the creator, who posts about "all things simple & intentional living," going about an early-morning coffee routine.

Autumn prepares an espresso drink with multiple steps along the way.

"Here to remind you that loving & taking care of what you already have is always going to beat giving into constant overconsumption," it declares.

Rather than suggesting that style, status, or happiness come from always getting something new, the message is the opposite.

While getting a fancy coffee trip can be a satisfying status symbol, for coffee-drinkers who have the equipment to do it at home, it's a waste of almost $10 in some cases.

Among younger users especially, the message fits into a broader simple-living trend online that pushes back on haul culture and the pressure to keep upgrading and performatively buying things.

Why does it matter?

Underconsumption can mean something very practical in spending less money on things people do not truly need or they can produce with what they already have.

Choosing to buy fewer items, use products longer, and skip impulse purchases can free up cash for essentials, savings goals, debt payments, or experiences that matter more.

It can also reduce clutter and decision fatigue. Instead of chasing trends or feeling behind whenever a new must-have product appears, people may feel more in control of their budgets and homes.

Simple living is not just an aesthetic choice; it can also be a financial coping strategy in an expensive moment.

Buying and discarding less can help cut waste and reduce demand for resource-intensive manufacturing and shipping. In the specific case of coffee, espresso machines or coffeemakers are often items that consumers have but might not use as often as they could.

When they do, though, it can be a reward in both saving money and making exactly the drink they want with less money and waste.

One TikTok will not reverse overconsumption on its own, but messages like this can help normalize habits that are better for both wallets and the planet.

What are people saying?

The comments were supportive.

One commenter wrote, "Agreed girl - agreed," while another simply said, "amen!!" A third added, "Couldn't agree more!"

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