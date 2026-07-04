'Underconsumption' is trending, but this frugal minimalist says it's just normal life

"Love this message, also fall in love with what you already own."

A recent video from a self-described "Frugal Minimalist" argues that what social media is calling "underconsumption" is, for many households, just ordinary life on a budget.

She framed underconsumption not as a novel online movement, but as a normal habit of those trying to save money by buying less.

What happened?

Amanda the Frugal Minimalist recently used TikTok to challenge the idea that underconsumption is some brand-new lifestyle trend.

In the caption, she summed up her perspective this way: "underconsumption as a frugal minimalist (but it's just normal life)."

Her video emphasizes a straightforward approach: purchase less, make use of what is already on hand, and step back from the pressure to keep shopping.

Instead of treating underconsumption like an aesthetic or internet challenge, Amanda the Frugal Minimalist presents it as a practical frugal-living mindset aimed at avoiding overconsumption.

Why does it matter?

Buying fewer new items, repairing what can be fixed, and using products until the end of their lifespan can lead to meaningful savings on groceries, clothing, home goods, and impulse purchases.

It can also ease the pressure to keep up with social media-driven consumption habits, where "must-have" products can quickly turn into clutter and credit card bills.

As the frugal minimalist argues, frugal habits do not need a rebrand to be effective. Making coffee at home, holding on to older furniture, or skipping trend-based purchases may not look flashy online, but those choices can help people keep more money in their pockets.

There is also an environmental benefit. When consumers buy less and use items longer, fewer resources are needed to manufacture, package, and ship replacements. A money-saving habit at home can also help reduce waste.

What are people saying?

Commenters on the video largely embraced the idea that underconsumption is less of a trend and more of a common-sense way of living.

One wrote, "people dont understand you dont need new stuff all the time." Another added, "Love this message, also fall in love with what you already own."

Others shared examples of how they save money. One commenter said, "perfecting my at home coffee recipe has saved me so much money."

Another said, "We've had our fixer upper house for 13yrs, paid 15k for a 6br 2 bath house and have had to put less than 2k in work into it."

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