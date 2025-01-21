Dad demonstrates brilliant hack for unclogging drains: 'Works every time'

You'll only need a few items that may already be in your home.

Clogged drains are a regular and annoying part of life. Luckily, one TikToker has a solution that doesn't involve putting chemicals down the drain.

Jersmoke Triple OG (@jersmoke) posted a video showing how to naturally unclog a stubborn bathtub drain.

The scoop

All you need is baking soda, white vinegar, and hot water. The first two may already be in your home.

First, let the water drain. Next, pack the baking soda tightly into the drain. Then, pour the vinegar down the drain. You should see bubbles.

"After a few minutes, I poured boiling water down," Jersmoke Triple OG said. "The drain is clear."

How it's working

Using baking soda, vinegar, and hot water is a simple and cheap way of unclogging your bathtub drain. The cost can add up when buying clog removers every time you need to unclog a drain. However, using natural cleaning products can save you $90 annually, even if you only use them half the time.

Using natural products also keeps poisonous ones out of your home. While clog removers such as Drano can remove what's blocking the drain, according to Total Plumbing, they're harmful if they come in contact with your skin or eyes. The fumes are also toxic to breathe.

Additionally, Drano and other products are bad for the environment. Laury Heating Cooling & Plumbing says the "chemicals can remain active for weeks. … They exit your home's plumbing system and flow into your waste removal system."

Depending on how your septic system is set up, the chemicals can end up there or the "city's wastewater treatment ponds." They can even reach the local water supply, which can endanger birds, fish, and other creatures.

Other cleaning products are also harmful, but vinegar is safe for this hack and other cleaning hacks. Many people use a mix of Dr. Bronner's, a cruelty-free soap product, and vinegar. Some use vinegar alone because it is eco-friendly and can kill bacteria.

What people are saying

TikTok users were pretty excited about the eco-friendly and cheap way to eliminate clogs.

"Works every time," one said.

Another commented: "I will be trying this tomorrow! I keep wasting money on drainage."

