Plumber reveals surprisingly easy trick to clear hair from clogged sink: 'Helped me so much'

If you've ever stood ankle-deep in water while brushing your teeth or washing your hands, you're not alone. Clogged bathroom sinks are a common headache — and calling a plumber or relying on harsh chemical drain cleaners can be costly or harmful to your pipes.

One DIY-savvy plumber has gone viral for showing just how easy it is to clear out a stopped-up sink — no chemicals or pricey tools required.

The scoop

In a short YouTube clip, Dave Doc DIY (@DaveDocDIY) walks viewers through a straightforward way to unclog a slow-draining sink. All it takes is a few minutes, a bucket, and a towel. The key, he explains, is disconnecting the pivot rod under the sink to remove the drain stopper, which often traps hair and debris.

Once the stopper is out, it's easy to pull out the blockage by hand, rinse the parts, and reconnect the assembly.

"This was super easy," one viewer wrote.

The best part? The entire process takes less time than a store run for chemical cleaner — and it's far safer for your plumbing and the planet.

How it's helping

This simple method doesn't just save homeowners from expensive service calls; it also helps cut down on chemical use. Many common drain cleaners contain sodium hydroxide and bleach, which can damage pipes, release harmful fumes, and contaminate waterways once they're washed down the drain.

By skipping chemical solutions, you're reducing your exposure to toxins and keeping corrosive products out of your home and environment. Plus, avoiding single-use plastic bottles of cleaner can reduce the amount of household plastic waste.

What everyone's saying

Viewers couldn't get enough of the simplicity.

"You just saved me a bunch of time and effort calling a plumber," one commenter said.

Another added, "Simple and straightforward! Thank you!"

Others were impressed by the no-fuss approach. "It was really THAT simple," one user wrote, while another chimed in, "Thank you — you helped me so much, it was easy."

The consensus? A little DIY knowledge goes a long way, and sometimes, the best fix is the simplest one.

