Handyman demonstrates easy trick to remove garbage disposal blockages: 'You just saved me'

A jammed garbage disposal can turn your kitchen routine into a nightmare. The grinding stops, and you're left staring at a sink full of gross water and food scraps. Many people call a plumber — but one handyman on TikTok revealed there's a much cheaper solution hiding right underneath your sink.

The scoop

Patrick Forseth (@l.cant.die) demonstrated how to fix a clogged disposal using only a quarter-inch Allen wrench. The trick works because many garbage disposals can be manually reset.

The process starts with safety first — unplug the disposal underneath the sink. From there, Patrick demonstrated how to locate the small hole in the center of the bottom of the unit, inserting a quarter-inch Allen wrench and twisting.

"What this is doing is that's actually turning that motor," the creator explained. "Whatever's causing that jam in there, it should be breaking it loose."

The simple manual override allows people to break free whatever debris has locked up the grinding mechanism. Most homeowners already have an Allen wrench in their toolbox, making this a zero-cost solution to an otherwise expensive problem.

How it's helping

This handy hack can save people hundreds of dollars in plumbing fees. Professional garbage disposal repairs can add up quickly depending on your location and the complexity of the issue.

Using simple household tools and DIY solutions can also reduce your need for harsh chemical drain cleaners that can damage your pipes and contaminate waterways. Many of these products feature sodium hydroxide and other corrosive compounds that create environmental issues when they enter the water system.

Fixing your appliances and furnishings instead of replacing them also helps keep perfectly good equipment out of landfills. Extending the life of household appliances with simple maintenance keeps more money in your wallet and nature healthy.

What everyone's saying

Users were thrilled to discover such a simple solution to a common household problem.

"You just saved me! Thank you! Worked just like you said," one grateful commenter said.

Another shared: "Patrick!!!! I remember seeing this months ago when I didn't have a disposal! We just moved last week and mine keeps doing this at the new house and maintenance can't be here til Thursday! But I remembered and came back to this, so THANKS friend."

"Thank you so much! Don't take that video down. I did it all by myself with your help," someone else noted.

Using natural cleaning products, techniques, and DIY methods can keep your home green and reduce waste in daily life.

