Homeowner outraged by neighbor's repeated shocking acts: 'That's frankly disgusting and lazy'

"It's been like this for years."

One Redditor's frustration has struck a nerve online after sharing what they said is a long-standing issue with a careless neighbor.

In a Reddit post on the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, the Redditor posted a photo showing a pile of cigarette butts in their hand — allegedly tossed from the yard of a next-door neighbor.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"My neighbor always throws cigs in my yard," the post read, with a photo showing the offending litter. "Every week I pick up cigs in my yard and throw it back into their yard."

While it might seem like nothing more than a mere annoyance, getting rid of cigarettes improperly can pose serious environmental concerns. Cigarette filters are made from a type of microplastic that can take over a decade to decompose.

They also leach harmful chemicals into soil and water, affecting not just humans but wildlife and pets as well.

For homeowners trying to maintain sustainable lawns or native plant gardens, litter like this can make it harder to model climate-friendly practices. Conflicts with neighbors can be a barrier to broader community participation in green home initiatives.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

This kind of behavior, while frustrating on a personal level, also signals a larger issue: When some individuals refuse to take responsibility for their waste, it disrupts efforts toward building cleaner, healthier neighborhoods.

Fortunately, uses for this common litter have been developed, including one company that is using cigarette butts to filter metal from waterways.

"This isn't mildly infuriating, this is just enraging," one commenter said.

"It's been like this for years. I just recently started throwing them back. Only reason I'm pissed is because I told them so many times. It's a care home facility," the user responded.

"That's frankly disgusting and lazy of them," another said. "If they already had the coffee cans, put some sand in them and use them as ashtrays."

If nothing else, the story is a reminder that cleaner communities start with individual responsibility — and a little courtesy goes a long way.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.