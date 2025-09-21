Photos of bizarrely designed mansion spark outrage: 'Just a massive eyesore'

Huge homes that are considered poorly designed and lacking architectural integrity are increasingly being labeled as "McMansions."

One enraged social media user shared an image of a house that perfectly depicts this description.

"Just a massive eyesore," the original poster said. "It's so ugly, and it's not even finished yet!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The large building appears to have two separate wings and is surrounded by dirt that has not yet been landscaped.

McMansions are a symbol of excess and consumerism at a time when a lot of people are focusing on reducing their environmental impact by buying less and simplifying the way they live.

Many people are opting to move away from overly large homes and return to basics by going off-grid or downsizing to tiny homes, encouraging them to carefully consider every item they purchase.

In addition to taking up a lot of space, large homes like these also produce more pollution. This is because they require more resources to build, result in greater land degradation, and also need more energy to heat, cool, and illuminate than smaller homes.

No matter the size of your home, installing solar panels can be a great way to reduce the amount of pollution associated with the energy used to power your home.

Solar panels can also cut your electricity bill close to zero, saving you lots of money in the long run. EnergySage is an easy, TCD-vetted source for solar quotes.

EnergySage offers a free service that can connect you with the best providers in your area and save you up to $10,000 on installation costs.

Several of the commenters were just as outraged as the OP.

"Bad architectural design, confusion of styles, too many cladding types, too many window types, too many gables, too big, garage forward…this basically hits every traditional definition of McMansion," wrote one commenter.

While another added, "I think even gorgeous landscaping isn't going to help this house much."

