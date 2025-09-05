Couple leaves city life to start off-grid homestead: 'It was actually quite therapeutic'

"We don't want to be at the whim of global supply chain issues."

For many homeowners, planning their dream home and seeing that dream actually come true can be two completely different things.

But for one couple, they've not only achieved their ideal living situation, they're thriving in it.

Matthew Straight and April Pasilang used to know all about the always-on-the-go lifestyle while living in Cebu City in the Philippines.

Although they both had aspirations of a calmer and humbler life, they never thought it would be possible to just drop everything in the city and make those dreams a reality without making sacrifices.

However, while speaking to Business Insider, the couple revealed that transitioning to a sustainable living situation was much easier than they thought.

After taking a short trip to the nearby island of Bohol, they came across a piece of land for sale that was calling out to them. Without hesitation, they bought it.

"I thought it would happen maybe in five years or something," Pasilang explained. "It never crossed my mind that it would happen so quickly."

Altogether, the couple spent a little over $100,000 to purchase the land and build their home. As an added bonus, they were able to design the home with sustainability in mind.

The home is complete with rainwater storage tanks to supplement their water supply and a solar panel system to provide electricity.

"We don't want to be at the whim of global supply chain issues," Straight said.

Outside of their water and electricity supply, Straight and Pasilang have also built their lives around an increased focus on reducing waste.

"It was actually quite therapeutic, getting rid of all my stuff and then coming to the Philippines and buying things intentionally, quality stuff that's not going to just be thrown away in a year's time," added Straight.

At the end of the day, Straight pointed to the unique feeling that he and Pasilang get with their off-grid homestead.

"When you get a text message or you're checking social media, you get that dopamine reaction in your brain," Straight explained. "But now, we get the same thing by going out to the garden and seeing that the okra has grown an inch in a day."

