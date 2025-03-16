Concerned onlookers puzzled by bizarre interior of recently sold estate: 'So big you need roller skates'

With mortgages and utility costs exceeding what many can afford, homebuyers have shown increased interest in smaller homes — but not everyone.

A Redditor posted a series of photos from a home listing to the r/McMansionHell subreddit. "Behold, the ugliest mansion I've ever seen," they said of the 2016 build, which sold for $1.9 million in 2024. But they really wanted to know what was going on with the living room.

In0deed, it's not the prettiest mansion you'll ever see, and aside from its particularly poor use of space, there's another underlying concern users seemed to overlook.

The miniature palace is a whopping 15,000 square feet, which requires an excessive amount of energy to heat and cool. On average, it takes 30 British thermal units per square foot to provide enough power for your heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system, meaning the house could require a furnace with a 450,000 BTU.

Air conditioning is also responsible for 3.9% of global polluting gases — about 1,950 million metric tons of carbon dioxide each year. We can hope the homeowner who purchased the mansion will consider this impact and find ways to reduce their environmental footprint.

Concerns about energy efficiency align with the trajectory of the housing market and new construction. According to experts, 35% of buyers would purchase a smaller home and compromise on land for a lower price and to save on electricity.

Roughly six in 10 Americans anticipated a costly January energy invoice would drain their finances, while 28 million adults were behind on their utility bills. By leveraging the 30% federal tax credit for energy-efficient heat pumps, you could lower your bills by $300 annually and save 3,000 kilowatt-hours of power.

The tax credit also applies to other energy-efficient upgrades, including air conditioners, new boilers, updated electrical panels, and insulation replacements. New insulation can decrease heating and cooling costs by 20% and reduce the strain on your HVAC system.

Redditors had a lot to say about the mansion's appearance, with a few jokes about its size. "I always love a kitchen that is so big you need roller skates to cook in it," one person commented.

Another user said: "I've seen nicer two-sided fireplaces in a $200k house. It's so funny how it's just standing in the middle of the massive, open room."

