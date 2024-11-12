Dashcam footage shows driver facing immediate consequences after illegal maneuver puts others at risk: 'Karma'

While the intention behind bike lanes is noble, drivers should not take advantage of the benefits the designated space provides.

Driving is both an art and a science. Nevertheless, sometimes taking shortcuts is not the path to follow.

As communities voice their appreciation for bike lanes around major cities, the results have been encouraging. Protected bike lanes reduce bike-related intersection injuries by about 75% compared to comparable crossings without infrastructure, according to People for Bikes.

Unfortunately, some drivers may take advantage of these guided paths for their own benefit, which can jeopardize their safety and others'. On Reddit, a driver showed the immediate consequences after an illegal maneuver put bicyclists and other drivers at risk.

Originally shared to a subreddit centered around satisfying content since it involves instant karma, the post includes a video clip highlighting an impatient driver opting for the bike lane as a means to bypass other drivers, rolling up next to a school bus. The video ends with a surprise, as the bus abruptly scrapes the left side of the vehicle as it turns left to the next street.

"The result of this person using the bike lane to pass other drivers and a school bus," the original poster wrote.

Bike lanes have become a crucial part of modern infrastructure, especially in major cities. Creating separated multi-use paths is an appealing feature for cyclists. For example, a city planning TikToker highlighted that cities with only painted lines for bike lanes are less appealing than those with fully separated lanes. Cyclists tend to feel vulnerable if they don't have dedicated protection beyond marked pavement.

Infrastructure for cyclists helps to reduce air pollution, amplify healthier lifestyles, and lower road maintenance costs.

"Deserved," one Redditor wrote upon seeing the result of the disrespectful driver's actions.

"Karma," another user commented.

