Tech YouTuber reviews the Tesla-inspired 'Cyberscooter': 'This might be better ... than any truck'

"This is the coolest scooter I have ever seen."

Tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee shared a review of what he calls the "Cyberscooter," otherwise known as the Infinite Machine P1, with his nearly 19 million subscribers. One look at it, and you'll know why.

The P1 is a Vespa-style scooter that was designed with the Tesla Cybertruck in mind, according to its creators, Brooklyn-based brothers Eddie and Joseph Cohen, as reported by Wired. The frame is made of aluminum and steel, and its angular design is similar to that of the Cybertruck.

In the video, Brownlee points out that, like the Cybertruck, the P1 is fully electric. The battery is removable and replaceable, and the scooter has a range of 70 miles on a full charge. The open space under the seat works as storage — and contains the outlet where the P1 can be plugged in.

Those looking to zip around town as efficiently as possible will appreciate the speed settings: fast, faster, and fastest, per the video. A red boost button will get you up to 55 miles per hour.

Brownlee adds at the end, "This might be better in the city for a lot of people than any truck."

Research has shown that using e-scooters, whether the standing or sitting kind, have plenty of benefits. For starters, they cut down on traffic congestion. A recent study by Georgia Tech University estimated that allowing the use of e-scooters and e-bikes could reduce travel time for those commuting in cars by an average of 17.4%.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Those on the scooters also do everyone a favor by cutting back on carbon pollution. The typical gas-powered vehicle releases about 10,000 pounds every year.

While it's true that dirty energy is currently needed to extract and produce materials used in electric vehicles, just 7.7 tons of minerals used for EVs are mined per year compared to 16.5 billion tons of coal, oil, and natural gas, according to reporting by researcher Hannah Ritchie. Also, the pollution caused in the production of an EV is more than made up for over the life of the vehicle given its lack of tailpipe pollution.

One person commented on the "Cyberscooter" YouTube video saying, "Ain't gonna lie! This is dope."

Another said, "That's the coolest scooter I have ever seen. The removable battery is [a] genius idea."

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.