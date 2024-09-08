New homeowners frustrated after catching trespassing neighbors red-handed in act of tree vandalism: 'They will do it again'

"They'd let themselves into our garden with a saw and a ladder to try and cut it down."

A new homeowner who fell in love with their property because of a beautiful garden was soon left wondering what they had gotten into when a neighbor went after an old tree.

The decades-old apple tree was the centerpiece of "a large back garden," the Redditor detailed in r/neighborsfromhell. When the person and their partner were moving in, a neighbor more than twice their age asked them to trim the tree.

They said they would when the season was right and noted the neighbor could clip any overhanging branches in the meantime. The neighbor, however, pestered the couple for two months — and then took matters into their own hands while the pair were away for a weekend.

"We got a notification from our security cameras that there was motion in the back garden and when we looked they'd let themselves into our garden with a saw and a ladder to try and cut it down," the poster wrote.

They "told them off over the camera and they ran off pretty quick," but they found upon their return that a branch had been removed.

Commenters advised calling law enforcement, though others noted trespassing is not a crime in the United Kingdom.

"We're hoping to avoid going straight to the police as it's the first incident," the poster responded in one comment. "Just hoping for a way to put them in their place so they know not to try something like that again."

Someone replied: "Don't wait. They will do it again. They can even come over quickly and poison the tree."

They also recommended filing charges and calling in a specialist to examine the tree.

"I know it sounds reasonable not to want to do anything because it is the first incident but unfortunately, with the destruction of your tree as their goal, the second incident could cause irreparable damages," another user said.

These kinds of disputes do often seem best addressed by being proactive. Gardens should be a safe haven where you can relax or put in some work, boosting your mood while spending time in nature. Those who engage in such activity reap physical and mental health benefits and even eat healthier if they're growing food.

A well-appointed oasis can also contribute to a biodiverse ecosystem, providing habitat and food for wildlife and pollinators. If you use native plants, you encourage the development of mutualistic relationships among flora and fauna that have evolved over thousands of years.

So, next time you step outside, take a look around. Is your garden dominated by a grass monoculture? Try a partial or full replacement with a natural alternative such as clover, or you could go the rewilding route, which has also become popular in recent years as homeowners work to reduce their impact on the environment.

It all starts with small steps, and together, we can take a journey we're all proud of.

