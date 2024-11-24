Homeowner devastated after power company mows down private forest: 'Everything ... is completely gone'

A distraught homeowner is at her wits' end after a power company cut down all her trees. After witnessing the total destruction of her yard, the homeowner reached out to Reddit's r/treelaw for advice.

Located in Alberta, Canada, the homeowner lives on a five-acre property with her infant twins. Now that all the trees have been chopped down, the house has no privacy or noise protection. The family is completely exposed to their neighbors' constant use of quads and snowmobiles.

"Everything in that area is completely gone," wrote the homeowner. "Now [our neighbors] can gawk into our yard, rip by at high speeds and kick up debris during our twin's nap times and it is SO loud."

Redditors were appalled on the homeowner's behalf and discussed potential next steps.

"I would definitely consult with a lawyer as it sounds like there were quite a few trees and they could have significant value," suggested one user.

"Alberta specific legislation!" responded another Redditor. "Courts generally assess damages for tree trespass based on the value of the vegetation lost."

Power companies have been caught chopping down homeowners' trees without their full consent. In situations like this, it's best to consult a legal professional as well as an arborist to fully assess the total damages.

For many homeowners, trees are an important part of their property. They not only offer shade, but they also provide peace and privacy. As the homeowner noted, one of the main reasons they decided to buy their house was because of the beautiful trees along the property.

From an environmental perspective, trees play a crucial role in supporting the health of the local ecosystem. They provide key shelter and food sources for organisms while absorbing excess carbon from the atmosphere. As a result, trees help keep the planet cool.

Redditors continued to empathize with the homeowner and offer advice.

"Same thing happened to me but I was renting the house," wrote one user. "End result was they planted 10 or 12 fairly large replacement trees for free."

"Thanks for this!" replied the homeowner. "I was hoping to get some feedback from folks who had been through it to prepare myself for possible outcomes."

