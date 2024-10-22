Property owner seeks advice after trespassing neighbor cuts down trees for lumber: 'Notify the police'

One Kentucky community suffered a significant loss after a trespasser cut down 30 mature trees on a person's property, spurring the landowner to reach out to Reddit for advice.

In the r/treelaw subreddit, the landowner explained that their neighbor logged across property lines and shared a series of photos documenting the damage. Given the diameter of the trees in the images, it is likely many were several decades old, if not hundreds of years old.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Don't know how to go about this or who to contact," the perplexed landowner shared.

Luckily, the r/treelaw forum, where nature enthusiasts discuss legal matters related to trees without issuing official legal advice, was generous with their time. Most believed the OP had a strong case and encouraged them to take action.

"Document the area, including past photos and Google Earth images if you can," one person recommended. "Notify the police of trespass, theft, destruction of property/sheriff/state troopers/DNR/Forestry service of illegal logging, etc."

Several commenters suggested that the OP should seek official legal counsel before having any contact with their neighbor, with one person writing, "Your damages are immense."

Indeed, many jurisdictions have laws that penalize people or organizations for damaging or destroying trees on someone else's property. So hiring a legal expert can be a powerful deterrent to future problems with trespassing neighbors — particularly if a court orders significant financial restitution, as was the case for one person in New Jersey.

The OP didn't share which county they reside in. However, the Bluegrass State does have protections in place, as the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet reports forestland owners have had ongoing issues with timber theft. In addition to being heartbreaking for property owners, the destruction of trees can impact economic prosperity and ecosystem health.

"Please keep us updated on this!" one commenter urged. "Hope your neighbor pays dearly!"

