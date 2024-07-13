Homeowner shares lesson learned hard way about tree landscaping: 'I hope this photo helps prevent others from making the same mistake'

"I apologized to my tree over and over!"

We live and we learn, which is exactly what one gardener experienced while growing a tree.

In a post on r/arborists, the Redditor shared a photo to discourage others from their faux pas.

The picture shows the trunk of a young tree absolutely choked by a zip tie that was put in place to hold it to a stake.

"I hope this photo helps prevent others from making the same mistake," the Redditor wrote in the caption.

The OP says they immediately clipped the zip tie after seeing the damage and promised to never repeat the method again: "I apologized to my tree over and over!"

Staking is the practice of supporting a young tree or sapling in order to stabilize the root system and protect it from the elements. Knowing when and how to do it correctly will help the tree flourish to maturity. Trees should be secured to the stake with room to grow.

Zip ties aren't the best product to use in the garden since they are typically made with single-use plastic, which take years to decompose, creating microplastics that endanger our health. But zip ties aren't the only foe of trees. Invasive species also have a history of choking trees.

Growing native trees and plants is trending in lawnscapes these days. From clover lawns and wildflowers to moss and flowers, there are plenty of rewilding options. As opposed to the typical, water-guzzling grass lawns, natural lawns require less mowing, time, water, and money — what's not to love?

Pollinators will love you for it too — even if you just rewild a small portion of your lawn. We need pollinators as much, if not more, as they need habitats and flowering plants; this is how they feed the world. They're called busy bees for a reason.

The confession received lots of tips and advice.

"Unfortunately it was probably the neglecting. Any material if installed [too] tight or left unadjusted will girdle a tree," a Redditor commented.

"You want enough slack so that the tree will naturally sway in the wind. Think of staking more like a seatbelt," another advised.

One commenter came bearing good news: "It's still green above the zip tie, it can survive."

