Gardener receives praise after sharing stunning photos of native flowers flourishing in their garden: 'The colors are gorgeous'

The Pacific Northwest is famous for its lush landscapes and diverse microbiomes. This Redditor brought some of this variety and beauty onto their own property through the power of gardening.

The PNW local shared photos of a few of their blooms to the subreddit r/NativePlantGardening.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"PNW natives blooming in my garden," they captioned the post. The accompanying photos show a lupinus polyphyllus — or large-leaved lupine — and a penstemon ovatus, respectively. Both flowers are a dynamic shade of purple and look to be thriving. And, as the Redditor mentioned, both are native to the Pacific Northwest.

Turning backyard spaces into gardens — especially when being conscious of the plants we select — can be a fulfilling and accessible way to make a sustained and positive impact on the environment while also providing personal benefits to homeowners.

Beyond creating a beautiful space, cultivating native plants creates food and shelter for local wildlife and a healthier ecosystem for pollinators all year round. This benefits humans, as pollinators protect our food supply. Additionally, native plants can potentially save us money and time on lawn maintenance, conserve water, and lower our water bills.

In addition to gardens such as this Redditor's, other eco-friendly, low-maintenance lawn-replacement options include buffalo grass and xeriscaping. Even a partial lawn replacement can allow us to reap these benefits.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Other Redditors took to the comments section to discuss the merits of the two plants, ask questions, and praise the gorgeous blooms.

"Looks good! How much moisture and light does P. ovatus need in your experience?" someone asked.

🗣️ If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"I have never watered mine but I only plant in the fall when the rains start," the original poster replied. "I have a couple in full sun and a couple in partial shade. They reseed readily so I have enough to spread around and share with friends."

"Ooh, that penstemon is native to me, I'm definitely getting one," a Redditor located in the Willamette Valley commented. "So pretty!"

"The colors are gorgeous!" another said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.