Concerned homeowner warned after sharing photos of recent yard project: 'I would be surprised if it survives'

A homeowner posted to Reddit seeking advice on how to save a tree sapling.

The Redditor posted to the r/landscaping subreddit. They included a photo of a sapling in their front yard and titled the post, "Can we save this tree?"

Photo Credit: Reddit



In the caption, they explained, "We are in a new build and we've had 3 trees replaced in the last 2 months. We have an oscillating sprinkler running but our tree still dies. Is there anyway to save this tree? They just put this one here after removing one next to it and putting sod over the hole."

The photo shows a small tree sapling surrounded by a mountain of mulch on a green lawn. The issue, pointed out by many commenters, is the mulch volcano that is likely suffocating the little tree.

While a little mulch can be beneficial, too much can kill the tree. Mulch can help retain moisture, regulate soil temperature, and stop weeds from growing. However, too much mulch, especially when it's piled high against a tree trunk, suffocates the roots and can attract pests.

The post's photo shows mulch piled several inches up the trunk, which is probably what killed the homeowner's other trees. Instead of building mulch volcanoes, which is a waste of time and money, it's best to plant native plants around your home.

Installing a natural lawn, rewilding your yard, and choosing native plants means you don't have to use any mulch at all. Natural landscapes also require less water and maintenance, so you can save more time and money.

Native plants also support your local ecosystem. Dying trees disrupt ecosystems, so overmulching can have a ripple effect, hurting other plants and animals.

Almost all the commenters told the homeowner to get rid of the mulch if they want to save the tree.

One person explained, "The mulch is killing it. I would be surprised if it survives. Get rid of the mulch asap."

Another pointed out, "The root flare doesn't appear exposed so the tree is suffocating until it is."

And someone else simply said, "Trees don't need 6-8" of mulch."

