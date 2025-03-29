Homeowner concerned by problematic landscaping trend taking over neighborhood: 'I have already noticed signs of distress'

Many Americans living in rural areas are familiar with the narrative.

Being helpless is never a good feeling, especially when it involves watching the popularity of something dangerous skyrocket around you.

One Reddit user shared this sense of hopeless frustration in the r/arborists subreddit: "Population has exploded in my area," they wrote. "With the boom in people are mulch volcanoes - I went into a subdivision of small lot tract homes recently and every single tree had a mulch volcano on it."

"I have already noticed signs of distress," they wrote. But unfortunately, they also shared: "They are not my trees, though, so there's nothing I can do."

Many Americans living in rural or semi-rural locations and witnessing a population and business boom are familiar with the OP's narrative. Coupled with the sudden prevalence of mulch volcanoes, "irritation" is too kind a word.

Mulch volcanoes gain their popularity from aesthetic appeal alone. They look nice, and that's the only thing they have to offer. Mulch volcanoes create four essential problems.

First, they create moisture retention around the bark, as high as the volcano rises against the tree trunk. This moisture softens the bark, making it vulnerable to rot, bacteria, and fungi. Ultimately, it will damage the tree's vascular system.

Second, mulch volcanoes create root issues by limiting oxygen access. This restriction worsens as the mulch grows heavier, compacting the earth beneath its bulk.

Third, mulch volcanoes are practically welcome mats for every rodent and insect in the immediate vicinity. Insect borers, voles, and mice are just a few of the many that will be more than happy to continue destroying the tree trunk.

Fourth, mulch volcanoes — if left in place — will facilitate long-term stress on the tree. Combining moisture retention, poor root development, pest activity, and longevity is a recipe for disaster.

Fortunately, a neighbor with an eye for aesthetic value may be open to changing their mind about their volcanoes, as a dead tree is much more expensive to deal with than a living one.

Despite this, many people continue to make these costly landscaping mistakes. One Redditor pointed out: "Developers in those kinds of areas rarely take the time and effort to make sure the trees are properly protected and the heavy machinery isn't compacting the root zone."

Another commenter emphasized expediency: "Regardless, it is important to get those trees treated right ASAP."

