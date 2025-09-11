Homeowner bewildered after noticing disturbing detail about newly planted tree: 'Get your money back'

"I would seriously recommend you demand they redo it."

A homeowner's confusion about some newly planted trees turned into a valuable lesson from several experts.

The homeowner posted pictures of the trees, which had just been put into their yard, in the r/arborists subreddit. Two things immediately stood out in the pictures: Large mounds of mulch surrounding the tree, and some fabric that still appeared to be wrapped around the tree's base.

Experts in the thread quickly confirmed that the planters had surrounded the trees with "mulch volcanoes."

"That's obviously a mountain. It's referred to as the volcano of death," one commenter wrote. "I prefer just a few inches of mulch."

Mulch volcanoes, which pile high up the base of a tree, have become popular in landscaping because of their striking look and because they supposedly provide more protection.

The reality, however, couldn't be further from the truth. Not only are mulch volcanoes a waste of resources and money, but piling mulch up that high can actually encourage roots to grow up into the volcano, instead of down into the soil. This can then cause the roots to wrap around the base of the tree, strangling it.

For homeowners who want a beautiful, healthy lawn, the surest way is to fill it with native plants that can easily thrive in their local ecosystem, requiring less work and resources.

As for the fabric sticking up, it appeared to be part of the burlap sack that would have surrounded the tree ball. That means the planters — who the OP said were contracted out by their homebuilder — didn't remove, or even roll back, the burlap before planting these trees.

In addition, several commenters said the holes dug for these trees weren't nearly big enough, which could also restrict their healthy growth.

"This is a very poor planting job," one commenter wrote. "I would seriously recommend you demand they redo it the proper way or get your money back. Pull the trees out, dig a much larger hole, pull off the burlap and all other packaging, then re-plant with the root flare level to grade."

