Professional gardener issues warning about harmful landscaping mistake: 'All too common'

Professional gardener Jess (@youcandoitgardening) was called in to assess a client's tree and documented the problems found on TikTok.

"If I were a tree I would be afraid of two big things that are all too common," Jess wrote in the caption of her video.

"If I were a tree I would be afraid of two big things that are all too common: too much mulch up close against my trunk and all around me, and landscape fabric smothering the soil I am planted in. Landscape fabric can be very detrimental to your plants. It can prevent adequate amounts of oxygen and healthy microorganisms that create great soil. It can also constrict root growth. And it doesn't even work to suppress weeds after the first year because the mulch blows off and seeds fly around and land and germinate wherever they can, even on the mulch that remains. Mulch "volcanoes", which are tall piles of mulch built up around tree trunks smother them. Make sure you leave plenty of space between the mulch and the trunk and don't cover the part of the tree that flares out from the tunk with too much mulch (I think 1 or 2 inches max is good. If you are planning to add more mulch to an area which already has mulch, add compost first. It will all break down and create wonderful soil for you. However, layer upon layer of mulch makes it very difficult to break down and decompose and the soil quality is bad as a result. If there isn't room to add both, you should consider removing some of the old mulch, then put down compost and mulch. I don't know what the exact issue was with this tree but please try not to use too much mulch around trees or apply landscape fabric anywhere in your garden where you care about the quality of the soil.🙏🌳 I'm not an arborist. Would anyone who is want to weigh in here about what to do next to address a tree in this kind of distress or what could be going on here?"

Jess showed how the tree was buried too deeply in mulch, covering the root flare. This area is vital for oxygen exchange in a tree, and covering it can cause all sorts of damage. For one, the added moisture can introduce infections and pests close to the tree trunk.

More importantly, covering the flare with a "mulch volcano" can cause the wider root system to grow into the mulch, trying to find oxygen. This growth can create roots that encircle the trunk, and eventually start strangling it as the trunk grows. These girdling roots can be considerably larger threats to tree health.

On top of that, Jess also found landscaping fabric at the base of the tree. This is a common mistake by homeowners.

Landscaping fabric doesn't even stop weed growth as advertised. Instead, it gets tangled up in root systems, becoming difficult to remove. Until then, it prevents healthy microorganisms from reaching plants and slows the flow of water and oxygen to the tree.

Healthy trees are a cornerstone of wild yards. They have cool surroundings thanks to shade and transpiration, which is helpful for combating urban heat islands. Mature trees sequester carbon and improve local air quality.

Their deep root systems improve soil porosity, which reduces surface runoff and mitigates flood conditions. Those roots also anchor soil against erosion. One study estimated the value of these benefits to reach the equivalent of $4.5 billion annually in the United Kingdom.

Those are just some of the reasons for taking good care of the trees in our yards. Jess' TikTok followers were frustrated to see both poor landscaping practices in full swing.

"Arborist here....we see this so often it is criminal," said one community member.

"Thank you for this! I see huge mulch volcanoes around trees and it makes me sad for the tree," replied another.

