Homeowner warned after sharing photos of mystery growth in backyard: 'Is this a weed?'

A Redditor posted a few pictures of an unknown plant in their backyard, and commenters were quick to sound alarms.

The homeowner posted four pictures of a large tree and a small shrub. They titled the post: "This is growing behind the privacy trees in my backyard. Is this a weed or something that should be pulled?"

Commenters identified the tall tree as a tree of heaven, and the shrub as winged sumac. The latter is native to North America and not a problem. The tree of heaven is a different story.

These trees are invasive in North America and can be a massive issue for gardeners and homeowners. They grow rapidly, outcompeting other plants and hogging resources like water and nutrients.

Invasive species can disrupt delicate ecosystems, which threatens native populations. Invasive plants don't just threaten other plants; they also endanger local animals and insects.

If they push out a plant that pollinators depend on, the whole ecosystem suffers. The more species it outcompetes, the weaker the ecosystem's biodiversity. That can mean more diseases and fewer resources.

The best remedy is a backyard filled with local species. The more local plants you have, the healthier the ecosystem will be, which helps it defend itself against invasive species.

Plus, a natural space is easy to take care of, requiring less maintenance, money, and time. You don't need to worry about constant mowing, weeding, or watering.

However, you do need to take action against an invasive species like a tree of heaven. Other Redditors had advice for the OP.

A commenter warned the homeowner, touching on their own battle with the tree of heaven, "Remove it and be ready for some extra effort. Bought a house this year and there's a Tree of Heaven next to the garage that's doing its best to break down the concrete. Stupid thing was a bear to get out!"

Another person answered, "Tree of Heaven. … An aggressive invasive nuisance in North America, so presuming you're there, yes get rid of it."

Someone else wished them well in their faceoff, writing, "Good luck, it is not a weed to be pulled but an enemy to be fought."

