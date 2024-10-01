Distressed homeowner seeks advice after city work puts beloved trees in jeopardy: 'That is a very big deal'

"We (my family) are very sad to think about our property being damaged without consent."

Most homeowners have land adjacent to city-owned property, which includes roads, sidewalks, and water systems. Unfortunately, this means that sometimes choices are made that leave their properties worse for wear.

One person learned this the hard way when city work left their beloved tree at risk. They detailed their sad tree tale in the r/arborists community, where tree experts and enthusiasts share their opinions and advice.

The original poster reveals two photos of a tree with badly cut and damaged roots from culvert work.

"Two mature maple trees were in the path. This one got it the worst," they explained. "Will the introduction of topsoil make matters better or worse? It is very dry here with no rain in the foreseeable future. Is there anything I can realistically do to ensure the tree thrives?"

It's understandable why the OP was concerned, as trees provide a ton of possibly surprising benefits. For starters, the shade trees cast may be a lovely place for a nap or to read a book, but it is also hugely beneficial for keeping temperatures comfortable.

In fact, having large shade-producing trees in your area can save you money on your air conditioning bills. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, tree cover can create a cooling effect of up to 19 degrees Fahrenheit.

Fortunately, helpful folks on Reddit had plenty of advice for this homeowner.

"Might be worth getting an ISA certified arborist (treesaregood.org) to assess and document the damage. If the tree does die and needs to be removed, you might be able to get the city to pay for it and maybe also for a replacement tree," one commenter suggested.

Another said, "No, that is a very big deal," in response to the OP's question about whether the tree would live. "Serious damage in the critical root zone. ... Good luck bud, sorry about your tree."

Later, the OP gave an update in the comments with some bad news but hopes to recover some compensation for the situation.

"ISA Arborist has reviewed the damage. … All indications point to removal. We (my family) are very sad to think about our property being damaged without consent and subsequently taken away from us," they shared. "... Now my question is, how will our city compensate us for this loss. We will have to wait and see."

