This game-changing company turns your worn-out clothes into must-have rewards: 'I need this'

You can rest assured knowing that your garments are going to get a second life.

Looking for a way to put the baby clothes your child has grown out of to good use? Aysim Zaman (@dilamiraco) posted an Instagram reel giving you the answer you're looking for.

The quick clip shows a child's old outgrown clothes being pulled from a closet and getting thrown in a bag from clothing recycling company Trashie.

"It feels like just yesterday these tiny clothes were her favorite. … But she is growing, and it's time to let go," the caption reads. "With @trashie Take Back Bag, saying goodbye doesn't mean waste, it means giving these pieces a second life."

Commenters love the idea of ensuring their children's old clothes go to good use.

"I need this," one said.

"Saving the environment, so cool," another stated.

But there are even more benefits to Trashie than Zaman shares in this clip.

How does Trashie work?

To recycle your old clothes through Trashie, you'll first need to order a Take Back Bag. Bags cost $20, but they unlock $30 in rewards. You'll then fill your bag with old clothing, shoes, and other qualifying items and send it to the Trashie recycling center.

From there, you'll be given access to the Trashie rewards platform. Use TrashieCash to enjoy a ton of perks like gift cards, discounts, travel credits, and more. Trashie rewards come from all kinds of popular companies like Dylan's Candy Bar, Hulu, AMC Theatres, and Rosetta Stone.

Why should I use Trashie?

On top of the amazing rewards, recycling your clothes through Trashie is also a great way to clear out some clutter in your home. It's not always easy to part with old clothes, especially if you're worried about them winding up in a landfill, but this can make it easier. You can rest assured knowing that your garments are going to get a second life, not rot at the dump.

Our landfills are already overpacked, and there are far too many perfectly good garments going to waste. The fact that you can avoid contributing to these problems while reaping some awesome rewards is reason enough to give Trashie a try.

Are there similar programs to Trashie?

Several companies do something similar to Trashie. For example, The North Face has a program that offers store credit to customers to turn in their old clothing and outerwear. Lululemon does something similar but for old workout clothes.

Trashie even has a Tech Take Back program that offers rewards for recycled electronics. The electronics don't even need to be working or in good condition, which makes the offer all the more enticing. Who doesn't have old tech gathering dust in some forgotten drawer?

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.