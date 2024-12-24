This innovative startup is giving away unbelievable rewards for your old electronics — and the bar is ridiculously low for trade-ins

Trashie's Tech Take Back Box allows you to send in your old electronics to be recycled and refurbished, and the company is offering rewards for doing it.

Recycling can be rewarding all on its own, but wouldn't it be nice to receive even more rewards for protecting our planet? Recycling and rewards platform Trashie offers exactly that when you recycle your old electronics.

Trashie's Tech Take Back Box allows you to send in your old electronics to be recycled and refurbished, and the company is offering rewards to those who do it. Those rewards can total up to the equivalent of $40 per box in TrashieCash, which can be redeemed through Trashie's rewards marketplace.

How does the Tech Take Back Box program work?

To reap the rewards of Trashie's Tech Take Back Box program, you'll first purchase the Tech Take Back Box through its website. Small boxes cost $20, and medium boxes cost $25. This is where your approved old electronics will be packaged up and shipped off.

Shipping is simple: Scan a QR code, receive a free UPS shipping label, and then drop the box off at your nearest UPS store.









Old electronics don't need to be in mint condition; Trashie accepts old, cracked, and even broken items.

After shipping your e-waste, you'll be rewarded with TrashieCash equivalent to up to $40. You can then check out their rewards marketplace to redeem the TrashieCash.

In the rewards marketplace, you'll find all kinds of popular lifestyle, entertainment, fitness, travel, and dining brands. Some of those brands are Factor meals, AMC Theatres, Sony, Allbirds, and SiriusXM.

Why should I recycle electronics?

Electronics are an indispensable part of modern life, and the list of essentials seems to grow every day. With that, the amount of electronic waste continues to grow, too. On average, Americans produce nearly 50 pounds of e-waste every single year, yet only an eighth of that e-waste gets recycled.

Trashie offers not only secure recycling and refurbishing of these electronics but also guaranteed data handling and destruction. You can rest easy knowing your e-waste is going to good use through the Tech Take Back Box program — and you can enjoy some great rewards while you're at it.

Are there similar programs to the Tech Take Back Box?

The Tech Take Back Box is not Trashie's first endeavor in rewarding recycling. It began this journey with the Take Back Bag program, which offers similar rewards for recycling old clothes. Major clothing brand Guess also offers similar rewards for recycling old clothes through its Guess Again program.

There's also MAC Cosmetics' Back-to-MAC program, which offers a free tube of lipstick every time you send the company six empty tubes within a calendar year. This effort is designed to combat the estimated one billion lipstick tubes thrown out every year.

