You can score major deals from your favorite brands by getting rid of your old tech: 'Clear your clutter and get rewards'

A Trashie box keeps up to 10 pounds of e-waste out of landfills.

Fashionistas and social media influencers who want to recycle old clothes have been raving about Trashie's Take Back Bag program for some time now.

In addition, one Instagrammer recently pointed out that Trashie also accepts old electronic devices you no longer want or need.

How does Trashie work?

Rhys Athayde, an actor and trainer, shared on Instagram that only 12% of e-waste gets recycled. To offset the disturbing amount of landfill pollution that e-waste creates, he suggests using Trashie Take Back.

In the video, he demonstrates how to easily and securely fill a Trashie box with old electronics. He explains how to order the box from Trashie's website, fill it with devices, and scan a QR code for a free shipping label.

"Clear your clutter and get rewards," Athayde wrote in the video's caption.

Athayde addresses viewers' possible data security concerns by explaining that Trashie securely wipes all devices and data they receive.

Why should I recycle e-waste through Trashie?

Using Trashie to recycle your electronics is a convenient and responsible way to get rid of old laptops, phones, cables, chargers, tablets, cameras, game consoles, routers, and modems. As Athayde points out, each Trashie box keeps up to 10 pounds of e-waste out of landfills.

As a "thank you" for helping the planet, Trashie offers rewards in the form of TrashieCash. Trashie users can redeem their rewards for deals on new technology, dining, entertainment, and more.

Besides the sustainability and financial perks, there are many benefits to decluttering your home.

Reducing clutter and getting organized can help you feel less stressed and overwhelmed since you won't be inundated with so much stuff. It also helps you prioritize the things that really matter in life and helps you embrace a more minimalist lifestyle.

Are there similar programs to Trashie?

If the Trashie Tech Take Back program isn't for you, there are plenty of other sustainable ways to recycle your e-waste.

For example, you can sell old electronics online to reduce closet clutter and make money on devices you don't use anymore. Many companies help you make money on your old electronics by offering store credit and branded rewards. Staples and Best Buy are a couple of examples of stores that have recycling programs.

But whichever route you choose, e-waste recycling is definitely worth it for the rewards and decluttering benefits. In doing so, you'll also be helping the environment by preventing landfill overcrowding and toxic pollution seepage from electronic devices.

