Mom shares game-changing hack to turn old household items into new Nike gear: 'This is good to know'

"I have thrown away so many old cords."

Instead of letting old items take up space, one company is helping people turn their stuff into rewards.

How does Trashie's Tech Take Back Box work?

Trashie is an innovative company whose Take Back Bag has been making waves when it comes to recycling textiles and getting rid of unwanted clothes.

Now, they've stepped into the space of e-waste. Influencer Danielle McCormick (@dani.mccormick) explained the new service on Instagram.

Holding up handfuls of charging cords, she said, "Wanna get rid of this without it going to waste? Here's your solution."

As she explained, the Tech Take Back Box might be hard to say four times fast — but it's incredibly easy to use. "Order your box, stuff it with old tech, print the free return label, ship it back, and earn rewards," Dani said.

The rewards can be redeemed at numerous brands and retailers, from Sony to AMC Movie Theaters, Factor Meals, Allbirds, and more. Dani shared that her last reward was $10 off a purchase from Nike — all for getting rid of unwanted junk.

Specifically, Trashie's e-waste recycling service — which permanently destroys all data — accepts phones, laptops, cables and chargers, tablets, cameras, game consoles, and routers. It doesn't currently accept batteries, headphones, hard drives, light bulbs, ink cartridges, speakers, and smartwatches.

Why should I use Trashie?

Commenters were excited about the ease and benefits of the service. "This is good to know!" one person enthused.

Since 85% of the world's e-waste ends up in landfills, per The World Counts, this is an excellent way to declutter your space while ensuring that raw electronic materials are repurposed rather than left to pollute oceans, rivers, and soil as they shed microplastics and chemicals.

"I have thrown away so many old cords before," one person said. "Would love to check this out."

According to Trashie's website, for any devices that can't be wiped of data and repurposed, their processing center "efficiently produces clean raw materials, including steel, aluminum, copper, plastics, and circuit boards, which are then sold directly to refineries and recycling facilities."

And beyond feeling good about the environmental impact, the rewards are a great value. Each Tech Take Back Box offers more value in rewards than it costs upfront, and the many options mean each customer can redeem the rewards exactly how they want.

Are there similar programs to Trashie?

Other programs exist that overlap with Trashie, with slightly different formats.

For example, Ridwell is a company that recycles a variety of items not accepted by curbside pickup, like light bulbs, plastic film, batteries, and packing peanuts. Retold offers clothing and textile recycling. Big Sky Recycling donates old phones to U.S. soldiers. And many major retailers, like Best Buy or Walmart, accept old electronics in exchange for cash or store credit.

Additionally, all states have municipal programs to direct e-waste disposal and recycling; though they can require some research, they're generally free to use.

