Customer raises concerns about electronics company after receiving demand to destroy product for a replacement: 'I felt absolutely disgusting'

It's no secret that businesses will do almost anything to protect their bottom line, even if that means telling customers to destroy a defective product to satisfy a warranty claim.

These policies benefit corporations by reducing the likelihood of fraud and offloading waste disposal to consumers, but they're not so great for people or the environment.

One Reddit user recently faced this scenario with a major gaming accessories manufacturer, which sparked a heated debate online.

What's happening?

The Redditor posted a photo in r/Anticonsumption of a faulty keyboard they purchased from SteelSeries, a Danish manufacturer of gaming products. Apparently, they had to go to extreme lengths to prove the keyboard was broken.

"SteelSeries sold me an unusable product and forced me to destroy the port to get a warranty claim," they wrote above the photo, which shows the port is clearly damaged beyond repair.

"I'd hope that the proof I sent of the product not working would be enough for them, but it wasn't," the poster said in a follow-up comment, after explaining they'd sent a video of the nonfunctioning keyboard to the company.

"I actually had a similar experience with steelseries pretty recently as well! My rgb mouse pad stopped working so I contacted them to make a warranty claim and they told me to cut the mousepad in half and send them a pic … I get why they do it, but I felt absolutely disgusting destroying it," one commenter shared.

While one user noted that the company is likely trying to prevent fraud, it could've at least offered to refurbish the product rather than telling the customer to destroy it.

Why is business waste concerning?

Business waste — in this case, e-waste — can harm consumers if businesses raise prices to offset the losses from having to throw away damaged or unwanted items.

When companies leave it up to consumers to dispose of defective electronics, it absolves them of any liabilities associated with e-waste and puts the responsibility on the public. However, electronics recycling centers aren't available in many areas, which explains why less than 25% of global e-waste is recycled, according to a report by the UN Institute for Training and Research.

The rest usually ends up in landfills or is incinerated, where it leaches harmful chemicals into the air, water, and soil and can put local communities at risk of developing health issues from being exposed to heavy metals.

Is SteelSeries doing anything about this?

According to its website, all its products "have parts that can be recycled and repurposed." It has partnered with ERI, an electronics recycler and refurbisher, to offer an easy way for U.S.-based customers to responsibly dispose of devices.

SteelSeries is making strides toward becoming more sustainable in other areas, including by integrating 100% recycled paper into its inner packaging and partnering with social fintech Plastic Bank to prevent plastic from entering the oceans. It is also committed to making all its products with at least 50% sustainable resources, such as recycled or biobased materials, by 2025.

What's being done about e-waste more broadly?

Plenty of companies are doing the right thing for people and the planet by making it easier for customers to recycle their electronics. For example, Lenovo launched a program that pays people to recycle their gadgets and will even help you fix some of your devices from home.

The e-waste recycler Redwood Materials will let you send your electronics and accessories straight to them, helping you divert e-waste from landfills without the hassle of dropping your stuff off at recycling centers. You could even make money on your old electronics — Apple, Amazon, and Best Buy all accept unwanted gadgets for store credit.

