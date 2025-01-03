Mom reveals stunning before-and-after closet transformation after flipping unwanted clothes into exclusive rewards — here's the trailblazing startup that made it possible

There are many benefits to recycling old clothes.

An innovative company called Trashie has made the hassle of recycling old clothes easier than ever.

When you send your unwanted clothes to Trashie in one of its Take Back Bags, you can earn the equivalent of $30 in rewards while keeping waste out of landfills.

How does the Take Back Bag work?

In a viral video, Camille M. (@camilleviviana) shared a real-life example of how Trashie's Take Back Bags work.

As many of us do, the busy mom and entrepreneur let her closet get out of control over time. She once learned from a professional organizer that everything in a closet must have its place and that it is important to stop hoarding.









As she sorted through piles of clothing on her closet floor, Camille shared, "I still have stuff from high school. I'm putting it in a Take Back Bag."

She explained, "This is from Trashie, which is a company that takes all of your unwanted clothing items and sends them to places that need them or recycles them so they don't end up in landfills."

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Trashie's Take Back Bag program rewards you for recycling your old clothes by providing discounts on everything from movie tickets to meals and sneakers.

Why should I recycle old clothes?

Beyond the Trashie rewards, there are many benefits to recycling old clothes.

By following Camille's example and recycling items you no longer need, want, or fit into, you can declutter your closet and focus your wardrobe around your current style. Having less clutter in your closet translates to less stress, less overwhelm, and less wasted time figuring out what to wear in the morning.

Earth.org estimates that 92 million tons of textile waste enter landfills annually. Every Take Back Bag you fill helps you save time and money and protects the planet from additional waste that contributes to our rapidly warming climate.

🗣️ Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Are there similar programs to the Take Back Bag?

In addition to Trashie, several other companies reward you for recycling old clothes.

For example, Nuuly is a peer-to-peer resale platform that offers a 10% bonus for store credit at Urban Outfitters and other brands. Madewell has a denim recycling program that turns old jeans into housing insulation and offers $20 off new jeans.

Meanwhile, Sandro's circular buyback program allows customers to list old products on its site and sell them to other customers.

In her Instagram post, Camille shared that she had filled five Trashie bags and needed five more. Her clothing recycling strategy for better closet organization and the practical, sustainable example she sets for her followers show that she's definitely onto something.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.