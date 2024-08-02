This company wants to pay you to recycle your old stuff — and all you have to do is toss your items in a return bag

You can't complain about getting paid to do the right thing.

What if you could get discounted movie tickets, food delivery credits, and other awesome rewards just for recycling your old clothes? Well, now you can, thanks to the innovative startup Trashie, which provides a hassle-free way to donate unwanted clothes, towels, sheets, shoes, and more.

Simply order a Take Back Bag for $20, fill it up with your freshly washed items, attach a pre-paid shipping label, and send it to Trashie's recycling center. There, a team will turn your clutter into new products.

The best part? You get $30 in "TrashieCash" for each bag you send in while helping to keep your clothes out of landfills.

Here's the scoop on how you can make money to recycle with Trashie.



💡Make money recycling your old stuff

What can you buy with TrashieCash?

Once you send in your Take Back Bag, which you can drop off at any U.S. post office location, Trashie will reward you with a $30 gift card that you can redeem for things like discounted movie tickets at AMC and Regal theaters, food delivery credits from DoorDash and Uber Eats, HelloFresh and Factor meals, Allbirds shoes, and much more.

You can choose from dozens of rewards, but you'll want to act fast for trending deals. Luckily, you can stay in the loop on new rewards by signing up for Trashie emails so you don't miss out.

How does the Take Back Bag work?

It's pretty simple: Buy Trashie's $20 Take Back Bag (which comes in awesome neon colors), fill it up with old, clean clothes, bags, shoes, swimwear, underwear, socks, sheets, or anything in decent condition that's hiding at the back of your closet, and register your bag by scanning the QR code on the back.

Once it's registered, you can download your free shipping label and instantly earn $30 in TrashieCash. Then, print out your label, slap it on the bag, and drop it off at any USPS location.

How does Trashie's recycling program help the planet?

The program not only gives your closet a likely long-overdue cleaning but also does the planet a huge favor.

According to the company's website, each Take Back Bag saves over 150 pounds of carbon pollution and nearly 1,600 gallons of fresh water. Each bag can hold up to 15 pounds of stuff, so that's 15 pounds diverted from a landfill for every bag you send in.

Trashie collects up to 1 million pounds of clothing waste per week thanks to its detailed sorting and grading system, which ensures 90% of recycled items are saved from landfills.

Items that can't be reused are downcycled into industrial rags and insulation, carpet padding, pet bed filling, and more.

In addition, Trashie's Take Back Bags are made of 50% post-consumer recycled plastic, and the company recycles every bag it receives.

Since roughly 85% of all used clothing ends up in landfills, Trashie's program is a great solution to help people responsibly get rid of old stuff. Plus, you can't complain about getting paid to do the right thing.

