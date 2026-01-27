  • Home Home

Gardener shares stunning before-and-after video of garden transformation: 'Fabulous'

Viewers were impressed.

by Juliana Marino
One gardener stunned internet users with their remarkable yard transformation, revealing how to grow a native plant garden.

Photo Credit: TikTok

A gardener stunned internet users with their remarkable yard transformation

Author and self-proclaimed gardening guru Tasha Medve (@tashamedve2) posted a video comparing the difference in her yard over the course of 10 months. 

The results wowed TikTokers and inspired other homeowners to start growing native plants in their outdoor spaces. 

@tashamedve2 I leave all winter long for habitat for the birds and insects! #nativeflowers #nativeflower #nativeecosystems #pollinatorfriendly #pollinatorgarden ♬ original sound - Tasha Medve

In the fall, Tasha decided to add a native plant garden alongside her vegetable garden. By the time summer came around, Tasha's yard was blossoming with vibrant flowers that not only added color but also served as an oasis for pollinators and birds. 

"I leave all winter long for habitat for the birds and insects!" wrote Tasha.

Adding native plants to your yard, like Tasha, offers numerous benefits. Replacing grass with native flowers saves you time and money on lawn maintenance. 

Since native plants have adapted to the local environment, they conserve water and don't require much help from fertilizers and pesticides to thrive. As a result, each year, you can save up to $225 on water and $100 on fertilizers and pesticides by swapping out traditional lawns for native species. 

Growing native plants in your yard also helps to promote the entire local ecosystem. You'll start to notice more bees and butterflies visiting your yard after adding native plants. These pollinators are essential in supporting a balanced ecosystem and protecting our food supply. 

For homeowners with vegetable gardens like Tasha, growing native plants is a strategic move. Native plants act as natural pest controllers by attracting pest predators, such as birds and frogs. Instead of using chemical pesticides to deter garden pests, you can add some native plants to your yard to naturally keep pests away and support your vegetable garden.  

TikTokers were impressed with the beautiful native plants growing in Tasha's backyard. 

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Love it," responded one user. 

"Fabulous," added another TikToker.

"Ahhhh, I love the yarrow!" wrote one user.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x