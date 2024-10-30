Proud homeowner shares photo of impressive front yard transformation into unique garden: 'Looks beautiful'

Installing a native plant lawn is not just a design move; it's also a way to save time and money on yard upkeep.

Transforming your grass yard into a colorful native-plant lawn is a rewarding experience. A Wisconsin homeowner in Zone 5b recently inspired Redditors after sharing a photo of their lawn transformation.

The homeowner turned their front yard into a stunning pollinator oasis filled with native plants and flowers.

"When the monarch butterflies started pouring in, I couldn't bear to part with the zinnias," wrote the original poster.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Redditors were in awe of all the colorful blooms growing in the homeowner's front lawn.

"Looks beautiful. Great work," commented one user. "Doing the same with about the same size front yard down in Wisconsin new zone 6a!"

"Awesome! I love seeing how many native flowers/plants have taken over folks' lawns in Milwaukee," wrote another Redditor. "Seems like more and more every year!"

Installing a native plant lawn is not just a design move; it's also a way to save time and money on yard upkeep. Unlike grass lawns, native plants do not require maintenance from gas-powered mowers. After ditching the grass lawn for native plants, you won't have to worry about mowing your yard ever again.

Limiting your use of a lawn mower also helps reduce your environmental footprint. Every time you trim your lawn with a gas-powered mower, you emit harmful, planet-warming gases into the atmosphere.

Native plants also conserve water, so you'll also save money on your water bill. Even a partial lawn replacement can help save you money on water, pesticides, and fertilizers.

Rewilding your yard by growing native plants is not just beneficial for your wallet but also for the environment. Native plants attract key pollinators, such as butterflies and bees, that protect our food supply.

Redditors continued to discuss the natural beauty of the native-plant lawn.

"Zinnias are so underrated," wrote one user. "They flower nearly all year, and attract bees, butterflies, AND hummingbirds."

"Wow!" responded another Redditor. "That is amazing."

