Resident shows off unique tiny home with unexpected features: 'Probably my favorite that I've seen'

"The small house on the prairie."

by Misty Layne
"The small house on the prairie."

Photo Credit: TikTok

People continue to adore tiny home living, making tiny home tours on social media exceptionally popular. Each tiny home people show is different, and the designs are often wildly creative.

TikToker House Tiny (@house.tiny6) recently showed off their unique prairie-style home in a video tour.

@house.tiny6 The small house on the prairie #DIY #tinyhome #Home #Prairie ♬ original sound - House tiny

Captioned "The small house on the prairie," House Tiny took viewers around the entirety of their four-meter-tall home. Featuring tons of hidden storage space, furniture made with recycled materials, and room for a queen-size bed, the house is a beauty, and other TikTokers fell in love with it.

One commenter wrote, "I love it! It would be perfect for me."

"Probably my favorite that I've seen," shared another TikTok user.

While House Tiny's home is indeed small (which may be a turn-off for some), it also offers greater affordability than a traditional home would.

Not only are tiny homes typically cheaper to construct and purchase, but their size means they consume far fewer resources than traditional homes.

As less water and energy are used, tiny homeowners see greatly reduced monthly bills. Additionally, the use of less energy and water is a plus for the environment, meaning tiny homeowners are creating a cooler and cleaner future.

Another bonus of tiny homes is the limited space. While the smaller size may feel confining to some, the restricted amount of space can spur homeowners into only purchasing items they require rather than what they want, leading to even more saved money, as well as reduced waste in landfills.

However, one downside of tiny home living is that it requires land to build the home on. As such, those living in tiny houses usually need to rent or purchase land, which may not fit into everyone's budget.

That said, the creativity these homes afford in their designs may be a huge selling point for some. As House Tiny showed with their home tour, the things you can achieve with smaller spaces are truly amazing.

