After years of pests and near-deaths, a Trader Joe's plumeria finally bursts into gorgeous blooms

"They look like a captured sunset, amazing! I would stare at these all day."

A gardener is celebrating a long-awaited victory after a Trader Joe's plumeria that spent years battling pests, disease, and winter damage finally bloomed.

In a post on r/Gardening, the Redditor shared a photo of a thriving plumeria covered in vivid pink-and-yellow blossoms after what appears to have been a very long recovery.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"Bought this plumeria from Trader Joe's like 3 years ago and it almost died over and over and over," the user wrote. "But now it hath bloomed and it is beauteous!!"

The plant had a rough stretch indoors, where it dealt with "so many different pests and diseases." The gardener later moved it to the porch, and the pest issues cleared up. It started setting blooms last year, but the buds were lost when winter arrived before they opened. This year, though, the plant finally pulled through, producing lush blooms that the original poster said smell so good they make them feel like they are in Hawai'i.

Gardening comes with everyday benefits, too. Even when people start with ornamentals such as plumeria, they often build the confidence to grow herbs, fruits, and vegetables later on. That can mean fresher, better-tasting produce and lower grocery bills over time.

There are mental and physical health benefits as well. Caring for plants can reduce stress, get people moving, and create a stronger connection to outdoor spaces. Success, as the OP had, can also inspire others to give it a try or keep trying.

Commenters were thrilled for the gardener and quick to offer encouragement.

"Look at those blooms! Oh so pretty!!" one person wrote.

"The blooms are incredible," agreed another. "They look like a captured sunset, amazing! I would stare at these all day."

Others offered practical reassurance. "Frangipani spend most of their life without leaves, so it's very possible you weren't almost killing it," one commenter noted.

"Congratulations! Now you're hooked," said one more.

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