Discount grocery stores gain popularity as food prices inflate across North America: 'Food is becoming so expensive nowadays'

With grocery prices rising around North America, people are looking to find ways to cut those costs down and are turning to liquidation-style stores and services.

According to CBC, climbing grocery prices have seen Canadians flock to liquidation-style stores in an effort to save some money. Multiple chains across the country have seen their popularity soar and have opened more locations.

Liquidation-style stores and services get products from traditional grocery stores that are overstocked, discontinued, have packaging issues, or don't quite meet expectations in terms of appearance.

If you want to save some money on your groceries and give this kind of shopping a try, check out Martie.

Grocery prices have risen by 30% since the start of 2020, according to Marketplace. The problem isn't expected to improve, either; U.S. Department of Agriculture projections say that all food prices are expected to climb by another 3% this year, with at-home options like groceries rising a projected 1.7%.

On top of that, food waste is a massive problem; the USDA says that 30% to 40% of all food produced in the United States goes to waste. Some of that is due to spoilage, but things like packaging issues, lack of sales, and even the appearance of produce contribute immensely to that number as well.

Martie helps with both of those issues. Because it operates on overstock, the company reduces the amount of good, edible food being thrown away by stores and can offer it to customers at a massive discount, saving you money on everything from snacks and cereal to pantry staples like olive oil.

Martie can help you save up to 80% on brand-name goods while filling your pantry.

McGill University marketing professor Yu Ma explained the appeal of liquidation-style shopping.

"You cannot cut power, you cannot cut rent or mortgage payments," Ma told CBC. "I think the easiest thing to cut is grocery spending, and food is becoming so expensive nowadays. It's not surprising to me that people are looking at alternative shopping outlets to find something more affordable."

