Gardener shares simple hack to grow seemingly endless supply of popular herbs: 'I have to try'

Ever wish your herb garden could practically grow itself?

TikTok fans are saying "I have to try" after seeing a simple method that multiplies herbs using just a few cuttings and water.

The scoop

TikTok user gardeningindoors (@gardeningindoors) shows how to do it with oregano cuttings.

In the caption, they explained: "Various types of herbs can be propagated to duplicate a plant or make an existing plant bushier. Here's how to water propagate oregano cuttings. Side note — You can also keep herb cuttings growing in water indefinitely if you add liquid plant food."

Start by taking cuttings from an established oregano plant — or fresh store-bought stems — and remove the leaves from about 1½ to 2 inches of the cut end.

Place the cuttings in a vase filled with water, making sure the leafless ends are submerged. Roots can appear in just a couple of days, but wait until they reach about two inches before transferring to soil.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The TikToker recommends a simple mix of coco coir and perlite or a nutrient-rich alternative, and adding liquid plant food can help the herbs thrive.

Keep the cuttings in a bright spot and trim regularly to encourage bushier growth.

How it's helping

This hack is convenient and cost-effective. You can multiply your herbs without extra trips to the store or buying new plants.

Homegrown herbs taste fresher and add flavor to meals, and tending your garden provides light exercise, stress relief, and a sense of accomplishment.

Environmentally, growing herbs at home reduces the need for mass-produced, shipped produce, lowering carbon emissions and packaging waste.

What everyone's saying

Viewers loved the hack. One wrote, "OK, I need tips! I'm apparently good with plants in water glasses but not with plants in earth."

Another asked, "Can I just leave them in water or do they need the soil for nutrients?"

The TikToker replied, "They can stay in water if you add liquid plant food. I like Foliage Pro for greens/herbs, and the tiny bottle (8oz) will last you a while. Otherwise, an all-purpose formula works."

"Oregano is such a beautiful plant," gushed a third.

This water propagation hack makes it easy to grow more herbs, enjoy fresher, tastier produce, and support both personal well-being and environmental sustainability — one cutting at a time.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.